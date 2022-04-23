222466 JAHEIM MOYE Apr 23, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOYE, JAHEIM DEVONTA 04/22/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 134CONTRIBUTE DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Crime Criminal Law Jaheim Moye Status Type Jaheim Devonta Larceny Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector