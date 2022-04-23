222471 KENDRICK GANT Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GANT, KENDRICK LARECE 04/22/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 185FTA-PWIMSD SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET500-6 MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSDC SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Incl Status Judicial Pret Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector