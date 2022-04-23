222472 JOSEPH BRYANT Apr 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 BRYANT, JOSEPH TADARYL 04/22/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 180FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $120000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDVPO VIOL DEADLY WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV-PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Incl Status Misdemeanor Law Criminal Law Crime Pret Psg Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector