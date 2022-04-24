70704_121.jpg TRAVIS SAMUELS

SAMUELS, TRAVIS SENTELL 04/22/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 131

FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET