222484 CHRISTOPHER WOODS Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WOODS, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR 04/22/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO YEILD PEDESTRIAN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET