222492 CAROLINE CLARK Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CLARK, CAROLINE SQUIRES 04/22/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 115MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET