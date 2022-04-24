222493 STEPHANIQUE JOHNSON Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago JOHNSON, STEPHANIQUE NAHQUAN 04/22/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 125FAIL TO COMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $555.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO COMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $265.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO COMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $315.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-AWDW MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector