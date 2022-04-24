BLAND, DAVID WAYNE 04/22/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 150

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET