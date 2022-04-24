222500 ROSS GRIFFIN Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GRIFFIN, ROSS WARNER 04/23/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 140POSS MTBV/U-WN BY19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPUR MTBV/U-WN BY19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOBT/ATT OBT ALC OTHERS ID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector