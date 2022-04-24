387471_031.jpg GERKEVION WOOTEN-GRIMES

WOOTEN-GRIMES, GERKEVION SHAKEEM 04/23/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 135

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET