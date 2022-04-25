222509 JACKIELIS MOORE Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOORE, JACKIELIS YOSHON 04/23/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 205RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJ - FELONY Bond: $22250.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INDIV W/DISABILITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector