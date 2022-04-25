ANDERSON, KEITH DEVONE 04/23/2022

Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET