MANNING, MICHELLE LEIGH 04/23/2022

Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 115

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET