TYQUANZE ARRINGTON Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ARRINGTON, TYQUANZE NORVONTA 04/24/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET