222535 MARZELL MCLAWHORN Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MCLAWHORN, MARZELL SINCERE 04/24/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Carry Gun Bond Secu Status Type Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector