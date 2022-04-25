POWELL, MARQUARUS JASEAN 04/24/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 148

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $55000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags