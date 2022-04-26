BLAND, DIAMOND RENEE 04/24/2022

Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 120

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET