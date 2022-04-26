222538 JULIAN MENDOZA Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MENDOZA, JULIAN ABARCA 04/24/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 170RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector