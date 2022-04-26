MENDOZA, JULIAN ABARCA 04/24/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 170

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET