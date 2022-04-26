TAFT, NYHEEM TYSHAWN 04/24/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140

PWIMSD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET