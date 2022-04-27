GARDNER, RHIANNON 04/25/2022

Age: 42 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 136

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET