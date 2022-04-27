222556 CANDACE KING Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 1 of 2 KING, CANDACE MARIE 04/25/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 130DEFRAUD DRUG/ACL TEST 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE WARRANT-POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector