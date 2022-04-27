KING, CANDACE MARIE 04/25/2022

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 130

DEFRAUD DRUG/ACL TEST 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE WARRANT-POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET