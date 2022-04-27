222557 MARCEIS GRAY Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 1 of 2 GRAY, MARCEIS LAVONTREA 04/25/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 152RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETUNSAFE PASSING ONCOMING TRAF - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector