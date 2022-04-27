222560 KENNETH HODGES Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 1 of 2 HODGES, KENNETH LEE 04/25/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 125INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $35000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector