HODGES, KENNETH LEE 04/25/2022

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 125

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $35000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET