CHAVIS, JACQUES VIDAL 04/25/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET