222561 JACQUES CHAVIS Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CHAVIS, JACQUES VIDAL 04/25/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET