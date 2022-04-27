222562 SHAKEYA REDDICK Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 1 of 2 REDDICK, SHAKEYA NERI 04/25/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 227FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector