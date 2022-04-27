EBRON, AKIANNA BORDASIA 04/26/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 120

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET