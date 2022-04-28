222567 UMI-MARCUS POWELL Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago POWELL, UMI-MARCUS ELIJAH 04/26/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 205PROBATION VIOLATION- PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector