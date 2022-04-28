FORD, QUAVIEON ARLEAK 04/26/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO STOP STOPSIGN/ FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

NO OPERATOR LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET