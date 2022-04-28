222568 QUAVIEON FORD Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 1 of 2 FORD, QUAVIEON ARLEAK 04/26/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO STOP STOPSIGN/ FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATOR LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector