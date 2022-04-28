222569 JEREMIAH PARKER Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 1 of 2 PARKER, JEREMIAH ALLAN 04/26/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 185OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $11015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector