ANDERSON, ROBERT ANTONIO 04/26/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 152

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE WARRANT-POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET