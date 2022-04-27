222581 TOMMIE THOMPSON Apr 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 THOMPSON, TOMMIE EARL 04/26/2022Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 220ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Assault Thompson Bond Female Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector