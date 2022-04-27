222584 JONI HOWARD Apr 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 HOWARD, JONI LEESHAY 04/26/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Injury Crime Criminal Law Joni Howard Misdemeanor Joni Leeshay Status Personal Property Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector