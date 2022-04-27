HOWARD, JONI LEESHAY 04/26/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags