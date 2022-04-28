222585 ROBIN VICK Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 1 of 2 VICK, ROBIN L 04/26/2022Age: 46 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 92FTA MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector