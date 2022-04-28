222597 NYQUAN PERSON Apr 28, 2022 20 min ago 1 of 2 PERSON, NYQUAN DYIQUARUS 04/27/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 142POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Person Status Supervision Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector