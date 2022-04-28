222599 TERRY TUGGLE Apr 28, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 TUGGLE, TERRY LEE 04/27/2022Age: 64 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 140POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Terry Tuggle Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector