222601 CLARENCE STREET Apr 28, 2022 15 min ago 1 of 2 STREET, CLARENCE JAMES 04/27/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 245CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND ENTER TO TERRORIZE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET