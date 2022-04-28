222602 QUASHON DAVIS Apr 28, 2022 15 min ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, QUASHON LAMONT 04/27/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 195RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-DWI LEVEL 2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-DWI LEVEL 4 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-POSS CS ON PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-POSS SCHEDULE II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-PWISD SCHEDULE IV CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING,OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Felony Incl Status Dwi Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Pv Jail Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector