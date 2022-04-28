222603 MAURICE BURNEY Apr 28, 2022 15 min ago 1 of 2 BURNEY, MAURICE DONTELLE 04/27/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 155FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Criminal Law Incl Status Maurice Burney Fta-driving Maurice Dontelle Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector