222608 SEBRINA GAINES Apr 28, 2022 15 min ago 1 of 2 GAINES, SEBRINA SMITH 04/27/2022Age: 45 Sex: F Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180FTA-A&A DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET