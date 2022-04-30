TAYLOR, JUSTIN WILLIARD 04/28/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 160

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET