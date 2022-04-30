222617 JULIO LARA Apr 30, 2022 Apr 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LARA, JULIO CESAR 04/28/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETGUN ETC ON EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector