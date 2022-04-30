ROGERS, STEPHON AVERILL 04/29/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 185

FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET