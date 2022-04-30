BLOUNT, TYREE DESEAN 04/29/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSAFE PASSING YELLOW LINE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET