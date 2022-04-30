MANN, FLUQUON OMARQUIS 04/29/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags