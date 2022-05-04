222645 JOSEPH STEVENS May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STEVENS, JOSEPH BRANDON 04/29/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 125LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: UNSC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joseph Stevens Joseph Brandon Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector