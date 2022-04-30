222655 KRYSTAL JENKINS Apr 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 JENKINS, KRYSTAL VONISHIA 04/30/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 183CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ> 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Misdemeanor Incl Status Pharmacy Linguistics Type Status Krystal Jenkins Krystal Vonishia Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector