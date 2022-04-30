222656 JHERAN MCNEIL Apr 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 MCNEIL, JHERAN DIMITRI EDWARDS 04/30/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Crime Type Gun Bond Officer Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector