222660 SHAKALIA WARREN Apr 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARREN, SHAKALIA SIMONE 04/30/2022Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 130OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET