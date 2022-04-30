WARREN, SHAKALIA SIMONE 04/30/2022

Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 130

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags