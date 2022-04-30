222663 IZAIHA MCRAE Apr 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 MCRAE, IZAIHA CORNEILIUS 04/30/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Criminal Law Incl Status Secu Status Injury Personal Property Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector