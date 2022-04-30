THIGPEN, PAUL MICHAEL 04/30/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 224

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PREARRANGED SPEED COMPETITION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

