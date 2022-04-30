222664 PAUL THIGPEN Apr 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 THIGPEN, PAUL MICHAEL 04/30/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 224DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPREARRANGED SPEED COMPETITION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Paul Thigpen Paul Michael Status Sport Misdemeanor Secu Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector